NCIS star Michael Weatherly delights fans with rare family photo The actor shares two children with wife Bojana Janković

Michael Weatherly is clearly a family man and loves to share little glimpses of his family life on social media every now and then.

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, the former NCIS star shared a sweet photo from his family holiday in Mexico.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly makes reference to rarely-seen son in brooding clip

Loading the player...

The snap, which was taken in the sunshine, shows Michael with his son Liam, nine, and his daughter Olivia, ten, alongside his award-winning wife Bojana Janković.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Greetings to people of Earth from Tulum, Mexico. The family has experienced the beauty and wonder… now I try to figure out if ⁦⁦@Graham__Hancock⁩ has some excellent ancient civilization I can find!"

Michael with his family in Mexico

Fans quickly took to the comments section to praise the stunning snap, with one person writing: "Beautiful family, beautiful scenery! Just one question. When did Liam get so tall? Olivia too. Wow! Be safe," while another added: "Beautiful family. Enjoy your holiday!"

A third person commented: "Wow great family picture! Have fun."

MORE: NCIS star Michael Weatherly is so different in controversial first TV role

MORE: NCIS' Michael Weatherly's dangerous health condition revealed

The post comes amid rumors that the star might be returning to play Tony DiNozzo in a potential NCIS spin-off series.

While CBS has yet to make any announcements, Michael - who recently showed off a bold new look - has teased a potential reunion with his former co-star Cote de Pablo.

In a reflective tweet on New Year's Day, he wrote: "Happy New Year! It's time to look at time and enjoy the moment!"

Taking to the comments section, one fan wrote: "We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment," prompting Michael to write the reply: "Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such 'moments'!"

Michael has been married to his wife Bojana since 2009

What's more, he also hinted at a comeback to the show back in May last year.

Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a TV Insider article that posed the question: "NCIS: Will Michael Weatherly return for a guest spot with 'Bull' ending?". He captioned the post: "End of @BullCBS tonight, I'm reflecting on 22 years of TV. From Dark Angel & @NCIS_CBS it’s been a fantastic experience; worked w/ thousands of actors & hundreds of directors. I'm taking some time to look back on it all. And always the question: @tvinsider."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.