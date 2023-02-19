Vanessa Lachey and husband Nick mark bittersweet career milestone

Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick are the epitome of couple goals and often share glimpses of their work and home life together on social media.

The pair are known for hosting two of Netflix's most popular dating shows, Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On - and now, Nick has marked a bittersweet milestone in his career.

The 49-year-old singer is hosting the streaming platform's brand new dating show, Perfect Match - but this time, without his wife.

Nick Lachey is the host of Netflix's Perfect Match

Nick's new presenting gig marks the first time he has fronted a dating show without Vanessa, who is currently starring in the second season of NCIS: Hawai'i on CBS.

The television personality told People that Vanessa, 42, "would've been great on this show," but she "couldn't make it happen."

He also told Today: "Clearly, I love hosting with Vanessa, so, I missed her and the kids. But it's kind of nice to be able to do both," adding: "We enjoy doing (Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum) together. But, this is really cool to be able to step out and do my own thing."

The couple, who live in their stunning Hawaiian home, share three children: ten-year-old Camden, eight-year-old Brooklyn and six-year-old Phoenix.

Nick's solo venture comes just days after the couple celebrated their 17th Valentine's Day spent together.

Marking the occasion on her Instagram Story, Vanessa shared a snap showing each of their hands joining to form a heart shape. In the caption, she penned: "17 Valentines together," tagging her husband.

Vanessa and Nick married in 2010 and first began dating back in 2006 after the actress starred in her future husband's 2006 music video for 'What's Left of Me'.

Nick and Vanessa share three children together

The NCIS: Hawai'i star has previously opened up about the early days of their relationship. She told Billboard in 2017: "[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic.

"To the point that if you go back and look at the video when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn't show up for work that day. I called in sick."

