Chicago Fire fans seriously divided over new episode teaser amid Taylor Kinney's exit The actor has taken a leave of absence from playing Kelly Severide

Chicago Fire fans are in for a tense episode this week, but the promotional teaser video for the upcoming installment in season 11, titled Run Like Hell, has left some viewers seriously divided.

The snippet of episode 14 shows fan-favorite characters Violet Mikami, played by Hanako Greensmith, planting a surprise kiss on her former flame Blake Gallo, played by Alberto Rosende, much to the shock of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Check out the video below to see the full teaser and Sylvie's shock reaction…

Loading the player...

But the moment didn't only shock Sylvie, fans took to the comments underneath the YouTube video to share their thoughts on Gallo and Violet's potential romance – and it seems they're divided in their view.

One person was convinced the kiss was a tactic on Violet's part to throw off the 'floater' that has recently become obsessed with her. "It's very clear that Violet did that just so the 'annoying floater' would go away. I don't think they're getting back together (at least not yet anyway)," wrote one fan.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney: Is this how Severide will leave the show?

MORE: What is Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's next project?

Episode fourteen will air on NBC on Wednesday

Another agreed, commenting: "I really hope this 'annoying floater with a thing for Violet' is the reason she kissed Gallo. A sort of 'Back off I'm taken.'"

While a third fan agreed with the theory, they were convinced more could come of it: "Violet is letting it be known to everyone that she and Gallo are hooking up even though that's not the case. It's definitely a set-up plan. But I do feel like them kissing may start to resurface old feelings they had for each other."

Taylor has taken a leave of absence from the show

However, others are certain that a romance will rekindle. "OMG! Violet and Gallo, I always knew it would go back to them, I don't know what to think of them yet, but I'm not fully against it," said a fan, as another added: "I guess I'm nuts. I'm waiting for Gallo and Violet to get back together. She did dog him, but Gallo likes her."

Meanwhile, the fan theories on Gallo and Violet come amid the news that Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire. The actor, who plays Kelly Severide, has not spoken out about the decision but bosses on the show have confirmed it's for "personal" reasons. His return date has not been revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.