Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney: Is this how Severide will leave the show? The actor is set to take a break from the drama

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney left fans devastated when it was announced that he would be taking a break from the popular NBC drama.

The actor, who has portrayed Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the show premiered back in 2012, is set to temporarily leave the show - but what will his exit storyline be? We think the drama may have teased his departure already.

WATCH: Kelly Severide takes on a harrowing incident

Back in episode 13 of season 11, titled 'The Man of the Moment', Severide had a sweet - and quite rare - interaction with Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) and the pair discussed Sylvie's ex-boyfriend Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), who left Chicago in season ten.

While chatting, Severide admitted that he hadn't caught up with Casey for a little while.

Taylor Kinney is set to temporarily leave the drama

Is the show hinting that Severide may leave the city to reunite with Casey in Oregon? Some fans think so…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "And I bet Kelly is going to visit Casey to explain Taylor’s leave of absence!!" while another added: "If Kelly goes to see Casey as a way for him to leave while Taylor takes a break I’d be happy with that."

Another fan commented under the tweet: "Makes sense to me!"

While fans have shared many theories about how Taylor's character may leave the show, we think this storyline could serve as the perfect way for Severide to depart the Windy City for a short time and easily make his return.

Jesse Spencer left the show back in 2021

What's more, fans have long been hoping for Jesse Spencer's comeback following his exit from the show in 2021. Given showrunner Derek Haas has previously told TV Line that he is hopeful for a Brett and Casey reunion one day, Taylor's temporary departure and subsequent return could be a great way to reintroduce Jesse to the drama with Severide and Casey returning from Oregon together.

The show has yet to reveal exactly how Taylor will be written out of the show, but we've got our fingers crossed for a double return in future episodes!

