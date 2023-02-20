What is Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's next project? The actor will be leaving the show temporarily

Chicago Fire fans were devastated when it was announced that Taylor Kinney would be taking a step back from the NBC drama.

The actor is loved for his portrayal of Lieutenant Kelly Severide, a role he's been playing since the show first began back in 2012. Now that the star is set to temporarily depart from the long-running series, what will he go on to do next? Here's all we know…

Why is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

While Taylor - who lives in California - has yet to publicly address his absence, it has been reported that the actor is leaving the show temporarily in order to deal with an undisclosed personal matter.

Taylor Kinney plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the long-running show

Back in January, Deadline reported that the cast and crew were informed of the 41-year-old's leave on 20 January, and that it is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence.

It is unclear how long Taylor will be away from the show and exactly how his character, who enjoys a romance with Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo), will be temporarily written out of the drama.

Taylor isn't the only star to have left the One Chicago franchise in recent years, with Jesse Spencer - who played Captain Matthew Casey between 2012 and 2021 - announcing his exit from the show just over a year ago. "I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek [Hass, showrunner] to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show," he said in a statement.

What will Taylor Kinney do next?

So, what's next for Taylor?

The actor currently doesn't have any new film or TV credits lined up on his IMDb page, but considering Taylor is departing from the show to address some personal issues, it's possible that he could be away from our screens for a little while.

Taylor is set to take a break from the show

In the meantime, fans can see Taylor on Chicago Fire, which is currently airing its 11th season on Wednesdays on NBC. Alternatively, why not take a look back at some of his earlier work, including Fashion House and The Vampire Diaries.

