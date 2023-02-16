Chicago Fire boss makes disappointing announcement amid Taylor Kinney absence news The actor will be temporarily leaving the show

Chicago Fire fans were left devastated recently when it was announced that Taylor Kinney would be taking a break from his role as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the drama - and now there's some more disappointing news for viewers.

The show's executive producer and showrunner Andrea Newman recently revealed that a previously teased crossover episode won't be happening anytime soon.

Back in September last year, Andrea told TV Line that show bosses were hoping to bring all three sister shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - together for a special episode this season.

"It's a possibility," she responded when asked whether there was any hope for a bigger crossover event.

She then went on to say that fans could look forward to some mini crossovers in future episodes, saying: "There'll be some fun stuff not only with our show, but in the #OneChicago universe with Violet's family this year."

However, in a new interview with TV Line, Andrea said that the show has no plans for a crossover instalment in relation to Violet. "Right now there are no plans to do a family-related story for Violet with a connection to Med," she explained. "But we love when we have characters that can cross over to both shows, so who knows what will happen in the future!"

There are no plans for a crossover episode in relation to Violet's family

Fans haven't seen a new crossover episode since 2019 as COVID protocols made filming a three-show storyline impossible.

The announcement comes just weeks after it was revealed that Taylor Kinney would be taking a step back from the drama.

The star will be taking a leave of absence from the show in order to deal with an undisclosed personal matter, according to Deadline.

Taylor Kinney is set to take a break from the show

Taylor, who has been on the show since it first premiered in 2012, has yet to address his temporary departure or return date publicly.

