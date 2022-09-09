9-1-1: Lone Star's Natacha Karam's Los Angeles home is a bold jungle oasis

Never let it be said that 9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam is afraid of color.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

The TV star has been renovating her Los Angeles home and taking her fans along for the ride, sharing video and images of the property as it comes to life - and full of life is the best way to describe what she has revealed so far, with clashing colors and bold prints, unique art pieces and one-of-a-kind details.

WATCH: Ronen Rubinstein gives first look at 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4

Her living area features a cream wall but the windows have dark green trim and the L-shaped sofa matches with a green-and-white stripe design.

The floor is a geometric brown and white while the large coffee table is a series of black and white cubes forming one table.

Pops of color through blankets connect with the stunning sunshine yellow feather chandelier, which draws the eye up, while on one wall Natacha has created a fabulous stained-glass window effect using different colored panes of glass.

On one of the other walls, a statement piece of wallpaper hints at walking into a wildflower oasis.

The home is full of color

The same room leads into the kitchen where the cabinets match the window detailing, while a second living area features a cozy arched nook with statement wallpaper that features cheetahs and foliage.

The bench is covered in a muted cheetah print to tie into the wall, while the floor is a mix of gold and shades of whites in a diagonal herringbone design.

Natacha's home is jungle oasis

A blue sofa sits in the middle of the room with a large piece of artwork by local artist Taylor Smalls sitting proudly over the fireplace, and a purple feather lamp shade - matching the yellow chandelier - sits in the corner.

One of the bedrooms is already finished - Natacha has been doing all the renovations by herself - and the room features a gorgeous lavender and white stripe wall with gold curtain railing that holds a sheer curtain covered in palm trees.

The property is full of unique features

The bedding is a deep green color with matching headboard while dusty pink units frame the bed, and in one corner a plant falls from the ceiling.

Another room features a bold yellow and white stripe design, while her front door sets the mood for the house in a bright sea green color - which was painted by her co-star Rafael Silva.

The home is being renovated by Natacha

Throughout the house are unique touches, such as mermaid handles in the pantry, a series of monkeys hanging from the ceiling, and a 'push bell for champagne' plaque.

The home is still undergoing work, with the Irish and French Lebanese actress now back filming season four of her hit Fox show.

Co-star Rafael has been helping

She recently told fans that she is still working on the master suite and has grand plans for the backyard and swimming pool - and we can't wait to see how it all comes together.