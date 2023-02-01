Exclusive: How 9-1-1: Lone Star's cliffhanger will impact TK and Carlos moving forward

9-1-1: Lone Star season four episode two ended with a cliffhanger - Iris Blake (Lynsey Fonseca) had gone missing. After being asked by Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) to sign their divorce papers so he could marry TK Strand, Iris had left the pair's apartment, only for Carlos to later get a call from a colleague asking him to attend a crime scene.

At the homeless camp was Iris' abandoned car - and the divorce papers, signed, in the front seat. It's clear Iris' disappearance is going to become a focus for Carlos; the pair had been childhood best friends and had married years before he had come out publicly as a gay man; episode one saw him reveal that he had never asked for a divorce because Iris was being helped by his health insurance.

Ronen Rubinstein, who stars as TK, tells HELLO! what that is going to look like for TK and Carlos moving forward...'

WATCH: Promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4

How will Iris' disappearance affect Carlos, and therefore TK?

Ronen: "I think because Iris is so close with Carlos and he's obviously known her way before he ever met TK that she is now his mission, and he's going to go out on his own path - and that is very drastically going to affect TK.

"But TK going to see Iris at the shelter in episode two, when he wasn't supposed to, leads to a beautiful scene in episode three where the tension will rise because of TK's mistake - even though it was with pure intentions - and that will throw another wrench in their relationship.

"Plus on top of everything Carlos is now in cop mode and best friend mode looking for Iris. In episode four, TK gets involved with trying to find Iris and there's an amazing storyline with Benito Martinez and I, where TK and Gabriel Reyes (Carlos' father) get to team up together, and it's so cool."

Iris is now Carlos' 'mission'

What was it like working with Lynsey for the first time?

Ronen: "It was really fun to have a scene with Iris just one-on-one because it was my first time acting with Lynsey and she's incredible. She's so fun to play with, and I love the scene so much where I go to the shelter.

"Director Chad Lowe and I talked about TK's main motivation and that's another scene that has so many layers and waves."

'Tarlos' will be affected by Iris' actions

What was the dinner scene like to film?

Ronen Rubinstein: "Man, it was so cool because all three of us had sort of our own little storyline going on in our heads and we all had completely different motivations. In between takes Chad would whisper something to Lynsey, then he'd whisper something to Rafael, and he would whisper something to me and we're all playing off each other, not knowing what the direction is. It's really exhilarating as an actor.

"My motivation as TK was, 'How am I not going to jump across this table and grab her hand and make her sign these divorce papers?' But Iris keeps poking TK's buttons.

"It's just such a good scene - and then when she dumps the pastries in her purse - there's a couple of takes where we just broke. Lynsey just did it so straight-faced and it was so funny."

