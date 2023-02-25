SAG Awards 2023: Winners, nominees, and best moments The 2023 SAG Awards gathered stars such as Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Aubrey Plaza, and more on February 26

The 2023 awards season is in full swing, and the latest to gather some of Hollywood's favorite stars are the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Taking place in Los Angeles on February 26, this year's ceremony, as opposed to airing on cable, will be available to stream through Netflix's YouTube channel, starting at 8pm EST.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's viral encounter at the 2020 SAG Awards

Loading the player...

The ceremony will honor and celebrate both the big screen and television's very best, with stars such as Quinta Brunson, James Marsden, Mark Wahlberg, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Aubrey Plaza and more serving as some of the many presenters of the many awards handed to their fellow entertainers.

The 2023 SAG Awards are available to stream on YouTube

From nominees to winners, check back here for all of the night's biggest moments.

Starting Off…

The cast of Only Murders in the Building kicked off the show, with Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez performing a skit inspired by the critically-acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin.

It was followed by a series of attendees, including Niecy Nash, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, and Quinta Brunson detailing special stories about their time in the industry.

The first award, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, went to Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy – one which many thought would go to Amanda Seyfried for her role in The Dropout – and, after a near-trip, the actress gracefully walked on stage in a stunning, berry-colored Zuhair Murad gown.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Taron Edgerton (Black Bird)

Sam Elliott (1883) - WINNER

Paul Walter Houser (Black Bird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt (The English)

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy) - WINNER

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

