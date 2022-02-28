All the best moments you may have missed for the SAG Awards Helen Mirren was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award

The 2022 Screen Actor Guild Awards saw the likes of Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Ted Lasso pick up coveted trophies after being chosen by their peers.

Five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award by Cate Blanchett, while the stars of the Best Ensemble Cast nominees introduced clips of their nominated films, with CODA taking home the big prize of the night.

WATCH: Marlee Marlin teaches SAG audience sign language

Below are nine other moments you may have missed…

Marlee Marlin teaches SAG audience sign language

The cast of CODA won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, hot off star Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win a SAG.

Signing to the audience, Marlee began: "Ee need to thank SAG-AFTRA, you guys, you voted for us."

The cast of CODA share their love

Thanking their writer and director Sian Heder, Marlee then added: "Look, you are all our peers, we deaf actors have come a long way.

"For 35 years I have been seeing so much work out there, and all this time, I have watched all of your films, and I pay the deepest respect to all of you."

As she was wrapped up, she shared: "I will teach you one thing, this is 'I love you'," before showing the sign language for the phrase to which the audience said it back.

Michael Keaton's bathroom break

WATCH: Michael Keaton is in bathroom as his name is read out at SAG Awards

Salma Hayek Pinault arrived on stage to present Michael with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work on Dopesick.

But as she called out his name and the audience cheered, it became clear that he was not in the room. In fact, he was in the bathroom and had to run to the stage apologizing.

His speech soon turned emotional, however, as he dedicated the award to his late nephew and Ukraine's President Zelensky: "We have a fellow actor in Zelensky, who is out there fighting the fight."

Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr. open the show

Leslie Odom Jr, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs opened and closed the show

Leslie, Lin and Daveed were the final group of actors to share the story of how they first got their SAG card but the three kept talking over each other, to the point where the orchestra began playing them off.

Helen Mirren thanks her fellow actors as she accepts Lifetime Achievement award

"Well, the Lifetime Achievement award, a lifetime achievement, it sounds so grand," Helen began after being presented by Cate Blanchett.

"I am simultaneously enormously proud and yet driven by the understanding I do not deserve this... insecurity versus ego, that cocktail I believe most actors sip in an evening."

Helen Mirren thanks her fellow actors as she accepts Lifetime Achievement award

She then went on to share that she get "peed off" reading the "lazy and false assumption of vanity" in actors, sharing that they "love and admire each other's work, we laugh and weep and change clothes, we throw up and suffer diarrhea, don't you? I do."

"You are a magnificent tribe stretching across history and time," she concluded. "This is for the actors."

Succession star Kieran Culkin was unable to keep a straight face

As Kieran's co-star Nicholas Braun shared the story of how he first got his SAG card - as a 15-year-old who drank far too much free soda on the set of the film - Kieran giggled away.

"Please pay attention to me," Nicholas scolded him.

Martin Short mixes up the SAGs for an adult film awards ceremony

Martin had Selena in stitches

The always hilarious Martin Short came out on stage with Selena Gomez to present Ariana DeBose with Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

"Well, here we are Selena at the SHAG awards, honoring this year's best performance in adult films," he began, leaving Selena awkwardly telling her that no, they were at the SAG Awards.

"Well, that makes much more sense. I was surprised to see Meryl Streep," he then quipped.

Ted Lasso cast win best ensemble and lose their minds

Hannah and the cast were ecstatic

The cast of Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award, and Hannah Laddingham was the one to accept the statue from London where the cast are filming.

Among excited cheering, Hannah thanked SAG for the achievement and then screamed Juno Temple's name.

Juno was sitting in the audience in Los Angeles at the ceremony as the cast blew kisses down the camera to her.

A Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion reunion

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited

Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited on Sunday at the SAG Awards.

Wearing pantsuits reminiscent of the dresses they wore to their reunion in the cult 1990s film, the pair also bought Post-it notes, in a nod to the pair's decision in the film to claim that Romy invented Post-its by herself.

The Oscar's Best Actress race remains wide open

Jessica was overcome with emotion

Jessica Chastain was not considered a frontrunner but her win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role has her firmly back in the race. And that leaves the Oscars' Best Actress race wide open.

Kristen Stewart and Penelope Cruz are still considered favorites for the big one, but neither was nominated for a SAG, while Nicole Kidman's name is also still in the race.

