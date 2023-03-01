Exclusive: Diamond White on the importance of representation in breakout role Diamond White is Moon Girl in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Diamond White has been on our screens for over a decade now with roles in Phineas and Ferb, The Lion Guard and a stellar performance on The X Factor back in 2012.

But the actress has now landed the role that will no doubt catapult her profile in the public's mind as she plays the titular Moon Girl in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, giving young Black people the representation that she never had growing up, as she exclusively told HELLO! when we sat down to chat with the rising star.

"I get to see the representation that I didn't see growing up," she explained. "And it's amazing because I get to see a character with my same skin tone and hair texture."

And while some may feel the pressure of being Marvel's first Black teenage superhero on screens, this isn't the case for Diamond, as she adds: "I have lived the life that I've lived in, I grew up as a Black young girl, so I'm just giving my experiences through this character."

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of Lunella Lafayette, voiced by Diamond, a 13-year-old genius who accidentally summons a red T-Rex. The duo team up to face off against supervillains who threaten the Lower East Side of New York City.

Diamond highlighted the diversity in the show

The program has been enchanting critics, with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while other critics labelled it as "must-watch TV".

The show has seen Diamond hit the mainstream after it began airing on February 10 on the Disney Channel and Disney+, even seeing her grace billboards, something that she admittedly wasn't "expecting".

The show has been a hit with critics

But she remained humble when asked if she was anticipating anything else major, simply reflecting: "I don't know what the universe has. We already made history with this, it's Marvel's first teenage black teenage role superhero; that's all I can really ask for."

And while fans are enjoying her in the animated world, she also shared her ambitions for Broadway, hoping one day to play Nala in The Lion King.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is available to stream now on Disney+

