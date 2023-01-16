This year is looking fine and dandy when it comes to the return of our favourite TV shows! With the likes of You, Succession, Virgin River and more all promising a 2023 release, we're confident that we're going to be entertained for hours on end this year.

Other favourites are also scheduled to make their triumphant return such as Good Omens and The Mandalorian, both of which we've not seen on screens for a while, so fans are going to be overjoyed that the wait is finally over. Without further ado, here's 19 shows that we cannot wait to see make a comeback this year…

You

Season four part one launching on Netflix, 9 February

Hello, you. He's back! Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is returning for another instalment of the bloody Netflix drama and, this time, he's headed to Blighty. Joe makes a beeline for London under a new identity: Jonathan Moore, a university academic fraternizing with members of the UK's high society. The new season is split into two, so expect only five episodes when it drops next month.

The Mandalorian

Season three launching on Disney+,1 March

The Mandalorian arrives on screens with a bang in 2020, and fans have been counting down the days for new episodes. The new series, set to air on 1 March, will see Pedro Pascal return as the titular character and we can't wait to see what he does next.

Yellowjackets

Season two launching on Showtime/NOW, March 24

Yellowjackets went down a treat with TV fans last year and we're already buzzing for new episodes. The second outing of the drama promises "some surprises in terms of the characters" according to Showtime president Gary Levine, and we're hoping to get some answers to our questions.

Succession

Season four launching on HBO/NOW, Spring 2023

Everyone's favourite dysfunctional, ridiculously rich, back-stabbing family is back. Succession season three went down a treat in 2021 and the fourth season is set to be even bigger. Fresh off the back of that major finale, we think all eyes are going to be on Mr. Tom Wambsgans' next move and what his actions mean for the future of Waystar Royco. Bring it on.

Loki

Season two launching on Disney+, summer 2023

Loki fans listen up! Tom Hiddleston is coming back to reprise his role as the iconic Loki in this MCU spin-off series that went down a treat when it first landed in 2021. Tom himself said he was "so excited" to return to the role for a second time and we're counting down the minutes. The new episodes are set to drop in the summer.

Virgin River

Season five launching on Netflix, summer 2023

Mel and Jack's journey in Virgin River has seen more than a few up and downs, but the end of season four at least saw them getting engaged as well as finding out that Jack is indeed NOT the father of Charmaine's twins. Happy days right? We're sure there's still drama ahead and, honestly, we can't wait to see it. Season five is due to land in the summer.

Heartstopper

Season two launching on Netflix, 2023

One of the most adorable shows of 2022 came in the form of Heartstopper, a story about identity, growing up, and accepting who you truly are. The first season was so popular that it didn't take long for the show to be renewed, and we can't wait to have the gang back on our screens at some point this year.

The Crown

Season six launching on Netflix, 2023

The sixth and final season of The Crown has been in production since before the fifth dropped at the end of 2022, so development is well underway for the royal drama's swansong which is thought to be out in late 2023. The cast viewers were introduced to late last year (Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton etc.) will be back for the final outing which will focus on the late nineties/early 2000s.

Sex Education

Season four launching on Netflix, 2023

Otis, Eric and Maeve will once again be back for more episodes of our favourite drama-comedy about a group of teenagers battling adolescence and everything that comes with it. Filming is due to take place throughout the first months of the year so we're hoping for a mid-2023 release. Also, if its return wasn't enough, Dan Levy has joined the cast which we are SO excited for.

Bridgerton

Season three launching on Netflix, 2023

Fans of this global smash were a little concerned when it was rumoured online that season three of Bridgerton had been delayed ever so slightly. But, rest assured, this was proved false and our favourites residents of the Ton WILL be back for the third series this year and all we have to say is: Colin and Penelope forever!

Top Boy

Season three launching on Netflix, 2023

Season three of Top Boy (or season five if, like the OG fans, you include the Summerhouse seasons) will be back on Netflix this year and the gritty drama is more popular than ever. Fans can expect all the usual faces to return for more drama, action, and phenomenal performances.

Good Omens

Season two launching on Prime Video, 2023

We're not sure it gets much better than David Tennant and Michael Sheen starring in opposite leading roles. We can't wait to have them both back on our screens for the second outing of the fantasy drama, which first premiered in 2019, so it's been a long time coming.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Season five launching on Prime Video, 2023

One of Prime Video's biggest exports is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and fans won't have to wait too long to see new episodes on their screens. The show has plenty of questions to answer following the end of series four, but will fans be satisfied? It's confirmed the fifth season will be the last, so we're sure they'll go out with a bang.

Starstruck

Season three launching on BBC, 2023

Starstruck was a real lockdown gem for us. The brilliantly hilarious and binge-able series aired in 2021 and introduced us to Rose Matafeo's Jessie – a London-based singleton who comes across a handsome actor at a bar before the pair instantly hit it off. We can't wait to see what lies ahead for the couple in season three.

Slow Horses

Season three launching on Apple TV+ in 2023

When season two of Slow Horses arrived on Apple TV+ in December 2022, we immediately binged them and within days were begging for a third season. Fortunately, bosses at the show are set to deliver, and then some, because the third and FOURTH seasons are being shot back to back, meaning there's plenty of content coming our way soon. There's no official release date yet, but it's likely to be towards the end of 2023.

Only Murders in the Building

Season three launching on Hulu/Disney+, 2023

We absolutely love this gem of a show. Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez made quite the unlikely trio of detectives when they first landed on our screens in 2021 as Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora, respectively. We didn't think the show could get any better, but then they announced that Paul Rudd had joined the cast for season three and that was the icing on the cake. Given the first two releases, we can expect a release around August time.

Bad Sisters

Season two launching on Apple TV+, 2023

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff and co. are coming back once again as the scheming sister hell-bent on doing everything they can to protect their family. Season two was renewed almost immediately after the first finished in 2022 and we can't wait to see what they do next.

Doctor Who

Season 14 launching on BBC, December 2023

The return of Doctor Who at the end of this year will be a major event as it marks the dawn of a new series and a new Doctor. Ncuti Gatwa was announced as Jodie Whittaker's predecessor last year and fans have been so excited ever since, so the release comes highly anticipated. We can't wait to see what's in store for the new episodes.

SAS: Rogue Heroes

Season two launching on BBC, 2023

SAS: Rogue Heroes was one the favourite shows to come from the BBC in 2022, so it's no wonder that fans were delighted to hear that a new series had been renewed.

The show stars Sex Education's Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell and Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen – so if the gritty plot isn't enough to lure you in, the all-star cast sure should be.

