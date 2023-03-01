The Mandalorian recap: How The Book of Boba Fett reunited Grogu and Din Djarin for season three

The Mandalorian has finally landed on Disney Plus – and Star Wars fans are freaking out. Reuniting the most adorable duo in all the galaxy, season three picks up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, which debuted in 2021.

Can't remember how Grogu and Din Djarin found each other again? We've created the ultimate recap so you're up to date on the world of The Mandalorian. Plus click the video below to watch the epic trailer for season three!

What happened to Grogu and Din Djarin at the end of The Mandalorian season two?

Season two of The Mandalorian had fans in tears after the finale had Grogu leave with the iconic Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 to begin his Jedi training. Before departing, however, Din Djarin removed his helmet and revealed his face to the child for the first time – an act which is forbidden in the Mandalorian religion. Following the emotional conclusion, fans were also treated to a post-credits scene of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they invaded Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine.

How to watch The Mandalorian season three

Season three of The Mandalorian made its debut on Disney+ on March 1 2023. The episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

What happened to Grogu and Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett?

After saying goodbye to Din Djarin – aka Mando – episode five of The Book of Boba Fett followed Pedro Pascal's character as he reunited with his clan and had a special gift forged for his former companion. Later travelling to Tattooine to get a new ship to replace the Razor Crest, Din Djarin also agreed to take on a new job with Fennec Shand and Boba Fett, but only after he'd paid a visit to Grogu.

Grogu continued his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker

Meanwhile, in episode six it's revealed that the little guy has been busy training in the ways of the Force on a beautiful forest planet, but he's been desperately missing Mando.

In one of the most emotional episodes of the season, the sixth instalment saw Mando heading to the forest planet to give Grogu a shirt of Beskar chain mail forged by the Armorer. Once he'd reunited with Ashoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) however, the fan favorite told Din Djarin that if he were to see Grogu, he'd interrupt his training with Luke, as the child needs to remain detached from his loved ones.

Din Djarin was told that he couldn't see Grogu again as it would hinder his training

Deciding to leave the gift with Ashoka and departing the planet without his adorable baby, Grogu catches a glimpse of Mando's Naboo N-1 Starfighter taking off – and to say his heartbroken expression left us traumatized would be a major understatement.

As Luke delivered Din Djarin's gift to Grogu, the child was left with a huge choice to make – choose the chainmail and his life with Mando or take what used to be Yoda's lightsaber and commit to the Force. "Which do you choose?" asks Luke, leaving the episode on a cliffhanger.

Grogu chose to reunite with Din Djarin in the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett

Of course, all was resolved in The Book of Boba Fett's finale, as Boba, Fennec Shand and Mando prepared to take on the Pyke crime syndicate. In an epic showdown, the titular character fought his arch nemesis Cad Bane on the dusty streets of Mos Espa, while Din Djarin – attempting to hold the fort – bumps into his baby boy Grogu (who has chosen to give up his Jedi training) and their good friend Peli Motto.

As the team come together to battle the militia, it's hinted that the child has chosen the way of The Mandalorian, although he can still use the Force to take on his enemies. After defeating Cad Bane and the Pyke militia, Boba Fett becomes a local hero, while Din Djarin and Grogu head off on a new adventure – aka season three of The Mandalorian.

