We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TV fans listen up! There are plenty of must-watch shows arriving on some of your favourite streaming platforms very soon, so if you're wanting to add some titles to your list, then look no further.

Whether it's on Disney+, Prime Video, or Paramount+, the biggest TV platforms have so much to offer when it comes to series with gripping plots and glittering casts. There's even a new dark comedy series starring Academy Award-winning actor, Christoph Waltz. Before reading on to find out more, check out the video below to see the official trailer…

WATCH: The official trailer for The Consultant on Prime Video

Loading the player...

The Consultant

Available on Prime Video from Friday 24 February

When the CEO of a huge mobile games studio in LA becomes no more, in comes a new consultant. Christoph takes on the leading role of Regus Patoff, a mysterious professional who comes in to advise the company on their next moves but he raises a few eyebrows with his very different workplace methods. Although billed as a thriller, the show is also a dark comedy, and Christoph's deadpan humour will go down well with fans.

MORE: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney: Is this how Severide will leave the show?

MORE: NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i issue major announcement on future of shows amid LA cancelation

Christoph Waltz leads the cast in The Consultant

Snowfall (season six)

Available on Hulu from 22 February

If you've been patiently awaiting the return of Snowfall then you're in luck because season six has officially landed on Hulu as of this week – but it's bittersweet for fans since it'll mark the end of the crime drama. The new episodes will once again focus on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his determination to protect his legacy and empire, and judging by the trailer, it's going to be full of tense moments.

Snowfall is returning for season six

Daisy Jones and the Six

Available on Prime Video from 3 March

Loved Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel? Then you'll be pleased the hear that the highly-anticipated TV adaptation is due for release very soon. For those unaware, it follows a group of young women and men who form a band in 1970s America and dream of landing their big break. With its Fleetwood Mac-esque sound and eye-catching fashion, viewers are sure to be enthralled. Riley Keogh, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse star.

MORE: Outlander star reveals next TV show following show cancellation - and we can't wait

Daisy Jones and the Six is out soon

School Spirits

Available on Paramount+ from 9 March

School Spirits is a new supernatural teen drama that you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for. After a young woman named Maddie dies, she finds herself stuff in the afterlife after going missing from her high school. Soon, she begins going on a journey using her new position to her advantage, but she ends up uncovering more secrets and lies than she anticipated.

School Spirits is coming to Paramout+

The Crossover

Available on Disney+ from 4 April

This new show on Disney+ comes from the creators behind the brilliantly powerful The Hate You Give. According to the synopsis, the show is a "coming of age story of basketball prodigy twins Filthy (aka Josh) and Jordan who learn that growing up is all about discovering what makes us unique.

"Josh and Jordan must come to grips with growing up on and off the court to realize breaking the rules comes at a terrible price, as their story's heart-stopping climax proves a game-changer for the entire family."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.