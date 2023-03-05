Endeavour's Roger Allam reveals Thursday's future and 'emotional' final scenes with Shaun Evans The ITV drama will end with series nine

Endeavour star Roger Allam has opened up about Fred Thursday's future in the final series of the ITV drama - and has detailed his "terribly emotional" final scenes with Shaun Evans.

In an interview posted to the actor's official website, the 69-year-old revealed what's in store for his character in the ninth series.

"Thursday applies for a promotion to nearby Carshall, where Endeavour started his police career," he said. "The promotion means that because of the money Fred lost to his brother Charlie he can serve for maybe three more years in Carshall, increase his pension, and then call it a day. But that means more desk work which he has never been keen on."

Roger opened up about Thursday's future in series nine

Roger also opened up about his final scenes with co-star Shaun Evans, who plays the titular character, Endeavour Morse. "Those final two scenes between Thursday and Endeavour were wonderful to act with Shaun," he said. "And terribly emotional as well. Because we have been having exchanges in pubs and outside of the car for all of these years.

"To realise that these were the last ones had a big impact on us as well and helped in the playing of it. Because it’s literally true that this is the parting of the ways for both the characters and the actors. Let’s say it helped access the emotions of the scene."

The Thick Of It actor also admitted that filming his final scene as DI Thursday "didn't quite have the impact I thought it would". It was only when he re-recorded his dialogue weeks after filming had finished that he felt the emotional impact.

Roger said his final scenes with Shaun Evans were "terribly emotional"

"I had to do one of those big emotional scenes as part of [the re-recording]. I realised it was the last time I will ever speak with Fred’s voice. That had more impact than anything."

Fans of the show have been expressing their fears over Thursday's fate following an emotional moment in episode one, which saw a poignant exchange between the DI and Morse. Watch the scene below.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Fantastic start to the series..... But can't help feeling something bad is going to go down with Thursday," while another added: "Good to have #Endeavour back, even if it is the final series. Although if they kill off Thursday, I swear that I will riot."

