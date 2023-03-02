Endeavour fans seriously concerned after star hints at major death in finale The ninth and final series premiered on ITV last week

Endeavour viewers are concerned that a major character could be killed off in the final series of the ITV drama. The ninth and final season, which premiered last week, saw Shaun Evans and Roger Allam return as detective duo Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday respectively, but after Roger's recent interview, fans are worried about Thursday's fate.

Appearing on Lorraine, the Thick of It actor hinted about what's to come from season nine's three films and stated that the death of a major character could be on the cards.

Roger Allam and DCI Fred Thursday

"The mystery has always been for the fans, why John Thaw's Morse never mentions a man called Fred Thursday," he told Ranvir Singh, adding: "So there has to be some kind of explanation for that. A final parting of the ways, possibly even a death."

The first episode also hinted that the season could end on a sad note when viewers saw Endeavour appear to fall off the wagon after learning of the engagement of Joan Thursday and Jim Strange. Many were left in bits after watching the heartbreaking moment between Fred and Endeavour – watch the video below to see the sad scene in question.

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their concern about the possibility of Fred dying at the end of the show. One person tweeted: "Just no. Thursday cannot die. We haven't sat worrying for years about his safety only for him to die now #Endeavour."

A second agreed, adding: "Fantastic start to the series..... But can't help feeling something bad is going to go down with Thursday #endeavour."

Endeavour will end with series nine

A third added: "Why do I think Thursday isn't gonna make it out of this series? Also, how different things might've been if Morse had been the son-in-law rather than Strange #Endeavour," while a fourth commented: "I hope Thursday is promoted rather than die #Endeavour. [sic]"

