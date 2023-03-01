Endeavour casts' mysterious love lives: Shaun Evans' crush, Roger Allam's 'silly' marriage & more

If you're hooked on Endeavour, you might be curious to know what the cast do when the cameras stop rolling.

Shaun Evans has been very coy about his love life, while Roger Allam has discussed his "ridiculous" marriage. As we mentally prepare ourselves for the ninth and final season to come to an end, join us as we delve into the Endeavor stars' love lives, including their very private weddings.

WATCH: Endeavour series nine episode one's heartbreaking moment between Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday

Loading the player...

Sara Vickers

Sara Vickers, who plays Joan Thursday, has been married to Kerr Logan since 2017. The Crown actress and the Game of Thrones star met while training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, and they tied the knot in 2017 in Southeast England. However, they have kept their relationship private, and rarely share photos of one another.

WEDDING PLANNING: How to choose stunning wedding table settings and decor on a budget

Sara made a rare comment about the parallels between her life and her character's, telling Masterpiece: "She’s just been such a big part of my life. She’s one of the first jobs I got out of drama school, and here I am, married with two kids, and I think about how I’ve been portraying her alongside my own life and how that’s changed, and how she's changed.

"All her trials and tribulations of what do I want to be? and who do I want to end up with?" she said.

Shaun Evans

Equally as private is Shaun Evans, who has kept his personal life away from the cameras, telling Ox in a Box: " I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life."

In terms of his love life, the actor was previously in a relationship with Andrea Corr from The Corrs from 2003 until 2007. After their split, Andrea told The Irish Independent: "I don’t look back and think, 'Oh God, I wasted four years.' I do have faith. I would not step into marriage lightly.

"I am not married by my own choice, not because no one wanted to marry me."

Since then, Shaun has joked about having "the biggest crush" on Patti Smith after the American singer revealed that she enjoyed watching Endeavour. He told Belfast Telegraph: "I find her really inspiring. Her photographs are incredible, the poetry that she writes, and just her way of living.

"I'm totally gushing now, but as soon as I finished one of her books, I started it again, because I was so intoxicated with the atmosphere of it. She's something else."

INSPIRATION: 60 ultimate first dance wedding songs

Roger Allam

Roger Allam, 69, is married to Killing Eve star Rebecca Saire, 59, with whom he shares sons William and Thomas. Details of their wedding day have been kept under wraps, but he did share a rare comment about his marriage secrets with the Radio Times.

"We make each other laugh. But honestly, sometimes marriage is just about the silliness, the freedom with each other to be silly and ridiculous.

"And then also serious about things that are more serious, and also just about practical things that have to be done."

Carol Royle

Carol Royle and her husband Julian Spear exchanged vows in 1977, a year after leaving Central School of Speech and Drama.

The pair have two children together, Taran and Talitha. Although Carol and Julian haven't said much about their relationship, their daughter revealed they have a shared interest in animal rights and raised their children as vegetarians.

"My mother, actress Carol Royle, is patron of numerous animal charities, and has always fought for animal welfare in her work and personal life, and my dad is an equally passionate, animal-loving health buff," Tally told Vegan Food & Living.

Abigail Thaw

Like Sara, Abigail Thaw also met actor Nigel Whitmey while training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. They got married in 1986 and are parents to two children: Molly Mae, born in 1997, and Talia, born in 2003.

She sadly had a miscarriage around the same time her father John Thaws, the original Morse, died.

SEE: Carrie Hope Fletcher marries fiancé Joel Montague in secret wedding - exclusive

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.