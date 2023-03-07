NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares bittersweet career moment ahead of cancelation The Kensi Blye actress took to her Instagram Stories after Sunday's episode

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has marked a bittersweet career moment in the run-up to the show's final episode in May.

Taking to her Instagram Stories following Sunday night's instalment of the CBS drama, the actress revealed that the episode marked her sixth and final directing gig on the show. See what she said in the video below.

"It is my sixth and final directed episode of our sweet show by Sam Block and Jamil O'Quinn, and I'm very proud of them, they are first-time writers," she said.

"I think you're going to get all the feels. You're going to laugh, you're going to cry and I can't wait for you to enjoy it."

The actress, who plays Kensi Blye on the show, also posted about the episode on her main grid, sharing a montage of behind-the-scenes snaps from the instalment. She wrote in the caption: "A little BTS from this ep."

Fans were quick to praise the star's directing work, with one person writing: "Great show last night!" while another added: "Well done @danielaruah. I cannot understand why the show is stopping. It was great last night."

Episode 14 marked Daniela's sixth and final episode as a director

Filming on the 14th season of the spin-off drama wrapped on Friday, just two months after CBS announced that the programme had been canceled. Fans will bid a final farewell to the show on Sunday 21 May, which is when the last episode is set to be released – one week later than previously scheduled.

Daniela – who already has her next project lined up – paid tribute to the show's cast and crew in an emotional post following the wrap party. Sharing a sweet video montage from the night, she wrote in the caption: "ABOUT LAST NIGHT.

The final episode will air on 21 May

"You guuuuys, last night was the cherry on the cake of joy, celebrating 14 years, aka 324 episodes aka 4972 days since we started this glorious journey with the most amazing cast & crew in Hollywood," she wrote, before going on to list the types of crew members who have worked on the show over the past 14 years.

She added: "Guys, we did it. We made TV History. Wish I had every photo taken last night but alas, I celebrate everyone!!!"

