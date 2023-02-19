NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah makes exciting career announcement following show's cancelation

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has made an exciting career announcement just weeks after CBS announced the cancelation of the spin-off series.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Kensi Blye actress - who is also set to star in an upcoming Netflix drama - revealed that she will soon be returning to the small screen as the presenter for the Portuguese version of The Traitors.

WATCH: The NCIS crossover attracted millions of viewers - see the dramatic teaser

Loading the player...

In a joint post from the actress and the TV channel SIC, she shared the announcement, which included a message from the company's CEO of Entertainment, Daniel Oliveira.

"Daniela Ruah is the presenter of the new SIC show 'The Traitors', whose recordings start in March," said Daniel.

"We are very pleased to have Daniela Ruah with us on this program at SIC. Daniela has the talent, the energy, the professional experience, and the right resources to adapt to the different narrative records that the format requires at its different stages. You’re as excited as we are about this program, which is being successfully produced all over the world. "

Daniela is set to host the Portuguese version of The Traitors

The message was followed by a statement from Daniela herself, which read: "I am very happy to accept this challenge from the SIC to introduce 'The Traitors'. It will be a new experience for me, but above all, I'm excited to be back with the Portuguese audience."

TRENDING: NCIS star Mark Harmon shows off dancing skills in first-ever TV role

MORE: Everything former NCIS stars have said about returning: Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette and more

The upcoming series, which is scheduled for a spring premiere, is a spin-off of the original Dutch series, which also inspired the British version of the show hosted by Claudia Winkleman on BBC One, as well as the American season.

The reality competition sees a group of contestants partake in the ultimate game of deception in a bid to win a huge cash prize. 22 strangers are tasked with working out who among them are the traitors before they are "killed" off one by one.

Daniela stars alongside Eric Christian Olsen in NCIS: LA

The exciting career announcement comes shortly after CBS revealed that NCIS: LA would be coming to an end following the last episode of season 14, which airs in May.

Speaking about the news, Daniela told ET: "I'm not sad that it's ending. I think the show has had an amazing, long run, we've told phenomenal stories, the characters have grown and matured on the show in front of everyone. It's bittersweet.

"Like, it's time to move on creatively, but it's going to be so hard not to be with this family of people, because they are incredible."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.