NCIS: Los Angeles to end with season 14 - finale will air 14 May The CBS drama is the first of the NCIS spinoffs and stars LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end! The long-running show, which was also the first of the NCIS spinoffs, will finish with season 14 in May.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment confirmed the news on Friday in a statement which read: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

She added: "We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

LL Cool J took to social media to comment on the final season when he wrote: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!! Thank you to all our millions of fans around the world!!

"Some of our best ratings in years. After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"

LL Cool J confirmed the news too

The spinoff premiered in 2009 and has been a huge hit with viewers.

Executive producer, R. Scott Gemmill said: "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year...to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

