How NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's worrying family health update affected show's conclusion for him The NCIS star is a doting dad to three children with wife Sarah

Eric Christian Olsen joined the rest of his cast and crew to mark the conclusion of NCIS: Los Angeles after a successful 14 season run.

He joined the rest of his team at the wrap party on Friday night which also saw the likes of Daniela Ruah, LL Cool J, and Chris O'Donnell in attendance. Check out how Daniela paid tribute to her cast in the video below.

WATCH: NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah shares emotional tribute after wrapping on season 14

However, one of the people that fans realized was missing was Eric's wife, Sarah Wright Olsen, despite some other cast members being in attendance with their family.

On Sarah's latest social media post, plugging a new episode of her podcast The Mother Daze, where she got to speak with her husband, a fan inquired about her absence.

It was to that comment that Sarah responded: "Considering our son was home with 104 fever I made a choice to be home with our little one."

She was immediately inundated with a barrage of messages wishing her and her son well, with many praising her for showing her support for Eric throughout his career and choosing to care for their family.

Sarah shared on social media that she couldn't join Eric because their son had taken ill

Eric and Sarah, who tied the knot in 2012, share oldest son Wyatt, nine, and daughters Esme Olivia, six, and two-year-old Winter. Discover the couple's relationship timeline here.

While the cast and crew marked the wrap of filming for the show's final season, the series finale isn't slated to air till May 21st, according to Parade.

Chatting to the publication at the wrap party on Friday night, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill spoke about the challenging task of crafting the final episode of a long-running drama.

"In fact, the longer you're on the more difficult it is because there's so much expectation and how do you live up to that?" Gemmill asked.

The show's wrap party took place on Friday night

"We just took it on a character-by-character basis and tried to put them in a very good place in their lives and, hopefully, the fans will be happy with it. I think the last scene is really fun and hopeful."

