Endeavour star Roger Allam's next major role is worlds apart from Fred Thursday The series nine finale airs on Sunday

The final-ever episode of Endeavour is fast approaching with the season nine finale set to air on Sunday night, marking Shaun Evans and Roger Allam's final outings as Inspector Morse and DI Fred Thursday.

Although we're not quite ready to say goodbye to the beloved detective duo, we can't help but wonder what's next for the two stars of the show. While we know Shaun is set to appear in a new ITV true-crime drama, what has Roger got lined up? Find out below…

The 69-year-old actor won't be away from our screens for long following the season nine finale as he's set to appear in Apple TV+'s new Cold War–era thriller, Tetris. Watch Roger in the trailer below...

WATCH: Roger Allam's next role is world's apart from Fred Thursday

Loading the player...

The Thick Of It star will play crooked media tycoon Robert Maxwell in the biographical film, which tells the true story of when Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) discovered the video game TETRIS in 1998. The film follows the Dutch video game designer as he "risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses," according to the synopsis.

Roger is playing Robert Maxwell in Apple TV+'s Tetris

Roger looks completely transformed in his new role, which required him to spend four hours in the makeup chair to get into character.

The Murder in Provence star appeared on ITV's Lorraine last year to chat about the part, explaining how the prosthetics helped him in his portrayal of the disgraced media mogul. "I'm very glad that the film wasn't about Robert Maxwell because I don't think I would have survived getting up at four in the morning to have all that put on every day," he said.

MORE: Endeavour viewers saying same thing after 'tense' penultimate episode

MORE: Endeavour casts' mysterious love lives: Shaun Evans' crush, Roger Allam's 'silly' marriage & more

Roger is currently starring in the final season of Endeavour

"But having all that done, I found, really helped because they could use another technique of green screen, projecting stuff onto you. The thing with this is that I could look in the mirror and I looked completely different which really helped."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.