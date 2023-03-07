GMB star Susanna Reid celebrates exciting news live on show The presenter was joined by Richard Madeley on Tuesday

Congratulations are in order for Susanna Reid and the rest of the Good Morning Britain team as the show recently reached one million followers on their Twitter account.

The presenter announced the news live on Tuesday's show, which she hosted alongside Richard Madeley. See what the star said in the video below.

WATCH: Susanna Reid celebrates exciting news on Good Morning Britain

Loading the player...

Reaching one million Twitter followers isn't the only good news the programme celebrated recently. The ITV show has been enjoying high audience ratings in recent weeks.

Just last Friday, Susanna announced that the programme had attracted one million viewers. In a post to Twitter, the mum-of-three shared a beaming selfie taken alongside director Jack Rebours, alongside the caption: "High ratings in recent weeks - ONE MILLION VIEWERS! Another peak for our show - thank you to everyone watching. And to one of our brilliant directing team @JackRebours who was at the helm yesterday."

Richard Madeley recently returned to the show following a brief absence period

The broadcaster, who recently returned to the show from Kyiv in Ukraine, also celebrated high audience numbers at the end of February. Sharing a selfie with fellow presenter Ed Balls, she wrote on Twitter: "RATINGS! Thanks to all the wonderful viewers who tuned into @gmb yesterday - our audience peaked at more than 1 million viewers. Back tomorrow with @edballs and another packed show."

MORE: All there is to know about Susanna Reid's love life history

MORE: Susanna Reid pays heartfelt tribute to GMB team as she announces disappointing news

The good news comes just a day after Richard Madeley returned to the programme following a brief period of absence.

The 66-year-old received a warm welcome from Susanna on Monday's show, when he explained that a "freak accident" had forced him to take a break from his hosting duties.

ONE MILLION VIEWERS! Another peak for our show - thank you to everyone watching.

And to one of our brilliant directing team @JackRebours who was at the helm yesterday 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9ocC6h7lpl — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) March 3, 2023

The show has been enjoying high audience ratings recently

Detailing the incident, Richard said he was "crouching down on a slope" beside his open car door and was "fiddling around with something at the bottom of the car" when the heavy door shut on him.

"It just hit me on the chin and I really bit my tongue, to the extent that I needed an op. I had to have some stitches in it," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.