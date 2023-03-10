Grace: first-look teaser hints at most dramatic series yet – watch Series three will see the return of John Simm and Richie Campbell

ITV crime drama, Grace, is returning to screens this weekend for series three. John Simm and Richie Campbell will be back to reprise their roles as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson respectively in the new episodes that focus on a series of sinister offences for the team to unravel.

Judging by the teaser trailer which has recently been shared by ITV, it looks like series three could be the most intense season yet. Check out the video below to see for yourself…

WATCH: ITV's Grace returns for series three - and it looks seriously tense

Loading the player...

What is series three of Grace about?

The synopsis for series three reads: "As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Roy attempts to get closer to the truth […] as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.

"A chilling serial offender from Grace's past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace's skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes." We can't wait to watch!

MORE: Shaun Evans reveals why Endeavour had to end with series nine

MORE: The Bay viewers all saying the same thing about series four debut

Grace series three is back this month

Who stars in series three of Grace?

As mentioned, John Simm and Richie Campbell are back as the leading detective duo, but viewers can look forward to seeing other stars, too. Zoe Tapper (Liar, Big Boys Don't Cry) is back to portray Cleo Morey, Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson returns as DS Norman Potting, while Laura Ephinstone plays DS Bella Moy.

What have the cast said about Grace?

John Simm told ITV about what viewers can expect from Roy in series three, particularly his on-screen relationship with Cleo: "Roy and Cleo do decide to move in together.

MORE: Unforgotten fans convinced they've worked out big twist following new episode

Richie Campbell and John Simm in Grace

"They have a date on the bandstand, which was a lovely day filming with Zoë. It was a bit windy, but we had to pretend it wasn’t. Those scenes are lovely because it’s great to see Grace out of his job mode. He can be quite intense and very serious, but you actually get to see him smile."

When is series three of Grace on TV?

Series three of Grace begins on Sunday 19th March at 8pm on ITV and ITVX.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.