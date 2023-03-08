The Bay star Daniel Ryan reveals return of former star in series four The actor plays DI Tony Manning

The Bay star Daniel Ryan has teased the return of a former character in the new season of the ITV detective drama.

The actor, who plays DI Tony Manning, revealed in a new interview that fans can expect to see a character from a previous series make an appearance.

Chatting about Tony's storyline this season, the star revealed: "He's up to something with somebody and I'm quite excited to hear if people start to think who it may be or who has he met.

Daniel Ryan plays DI Tony Manning

"The one clue is that it's someone from a previous series so that's all I'm going to drop in there really," he told Express.co.uk.

MORE: Why did Morven Christie leave The Bay after season two?

RELATED: 5 shows to watch if you love Line of Duty

According to ITV, the detective will come under pressure to solve multiple cases as his love life begins to interfere.

In an interview ahead of the show's release, he said of his character: "Manning doesn't seem to be quite himself. He's still downbeat and dour, but he's always been somebody who works late, always in the office but he seems to be fleeting out of the office quite a lot and taking private phone calls.

Marsha Thomason stars in the ITV drama

"The team starts to have their suspicions and he becomes an object of office gossip that he's maybe seeing another person."

While we know Tony has his own personal issues to contend with this time around, what else can fans expect from the new series?

Season four will see Marsha Thomason's DS Jenn Townsend and Morecambe's MIU team investigate the death of young mum-of-four Beth Metcalf, who appears to be murdered in a targeted attack.

WATCH: Marsha Thomason talks season three with HELLO!

Loading the player...

The synopsis continues: "Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

"Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

"As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.