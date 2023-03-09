The Bay viewers all saying the same thing about series four debut Marsha Thomason and Daniel Ryan star in the show

The Bay returned with its fourth season on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The opening episode saw DS Jenn Townsend and Morecambe's MIU team thrown into a new investigation after a mum-of-four is killed by a blazing house fire.

Beth was on the phone to her husband, Dean, when she noticed somebody jumping over their garden fence.

Moments later, Beth discovered that her living room had gone up in flames and while she managed to get her children out of the house, she was left trapped inside.

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the gripping plot, with one person writing: "LOVING IT ALREADY! HOOKED ON IT ALREADY! CAN IT BE NEXT WEEK ALREADY!" while another added: "WOW what an opening to the new series first five minutes and just woahhh won't ruin it for others. Reckon the DI @_DanielRyan has his work cut out on this one with his amazing team."

A third person tweeted: "It defo did not disappoint fab first episode tempted to watch all but I won’t #TheBay," while another added: "Great to see #TheBay back on ITV. Great crime drama, so addictive."

Joe Armstrong plays Dean Metcalf

Other fans also applauded the brilliant cast, which includes Marsha Thomason, Daniel Ryan and new addition Joe Armstrong, who plays Dean. One person wrote: "I just love #TheBay @_DanielRyan and the cast are as amazing as ever, Wednesday nights are great again," while another added: "Joe Armstrong is such a powerhouse, this series is going to be superb."

For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows Family Liaison Officer DS Jenn Townsend and the Morecambe Police's MIU team as they investigate the death of Beth Metcalf in what seems to be a targeted attack.

The synopsis continues: "Jenn immediately realises this shattered family will need every support available to them.

Marsha Thomason stars in the series

"Bereft husband Dean finds himself at sea. Numb from shock and completely unprepared for being the sole carer to his four children he struggles at every turn – unable to process what’s happened.

"As Jenn, Manning and the team dig deeper into the case, they discover secrets and lies lurk beneath every surface."