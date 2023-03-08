Where is The Bay filmed? See the locations ahead of series four Marsha Thomason is back as Jenn Townsend

The Bay is back for the highly-anticipated fourth series and once again focuses on family liaison officer, DS Jenn Townsend, as she seeks to uncover the truth behind an arson attack that has been committed in the town.

The ITV drama, which welcomed leading actress Marsha Thomason to the show for its third series in 2022, is set in the seaside town of Morecambe. But is the show actually filmed in Morecambe? Find out all about the production locations below…

Where is The Bay filmed?

The Bay was both set and filmed in the seaside town of Morecambe in Lancashire and it has even seen a rise in tourism thanks to the show's popularity.

The Bay is back for a fourth series

When the show first began, the beach was the setting for the disappearance of the young teens Dylan and Holly Meredith and the subsequent death of Dylan, and series two likewise had the beach as the central location of the show. Series three and series four have followed suit focusing on crimes committed in and around the seaside town.

What has the show said about its filming locations?

Morecambe was the town of choice for the drama's writer Daragh Carville. He told the press in 2021: "Morecambe's right on our doorstep, and when our kids were young we'd bring them to Morecambe and it was a place that I always liked."

Marsha Thomason returns as DS Jenn Townsend

Catherine Oldfield, who is the executive producer of the show, also opened up about the decision to film in Morecambe. "When Daragh said it was set in Morecambe, which he can see out of his writing room on the top of a hill in Lancashire, where he lives, it was a no-brainer. There was no point looking anywhere else. Morecambe was it."

What is The Bay series four about?

The previous series saw the introduction of a new Family Liaison Officer named Jenn, who is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer. Marsha spoke to HELLO! about what it was like joining the cast of the popular drama series. Check out the video below to see what she had to say...

The synopsis for new episodes reads: "DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe Police’s Family Liaison Officer, is working late as usual when an arson attack is reported. She races to the scene to find horror unfolding for a broken family, the Metcalfs.

"As they face an overwhelming loss, Jenn must gain their trust to help Manning and the MIU uncover the truth of what has happened."

