Call the Midwife celebrates exciting news with delighted fans - details

Call the Midwife season 12 might be over - with a new season confirmed to be returning along with a Christmas special later this year - but a recent announcement from the show has left fans delighted!

It has been revealed that the season 12 boxset is finally available to order just in time for Mother’s Day, prompting delighted fans to share details on how they are treating it to and why - we don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for another visit to Poplar!

WATCH: Olly Rix opens up about heartstopping moment in Call The Midwife finale

Taking to Facebook to discuss, one person wrote: "Mine’s coming today but my daughter won’t let me have it till Mums day Sunday, she also told me got other Call the Midwife things but won’t say what they are, she's a tease, never mind only few days to go. Love the show best ever seen and at 72 I’ve seen a few."

Another person added: "My mums due to be delivered today ! She canny wait" while a third wrote: "Might treat myself for Mother's day."

For those who might need a reminder, season 12 sees our favourite midwives in 1968, with the synopsis reading: "The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone - except Nurse Crane. Meanwhile, Trixie's relationship with Matthew goes from strength to strength, while Nurse Crane helps Nancy with her financial woes.

"Sister Julienne enjoys helping out on the district rounds, Shelagh and Dr Turner split their time between the busy maternity home and their lively young family, while Reggie continues to bring joy into Violet and Fred's lives."

