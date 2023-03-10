We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Call the Midwife recently aired the series 12 finale on BBC and, in typical style, the episode featured many highs and lows.

There was the stunning wedding between Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward, which actress Helen George discusses in the video below, a sad death, and the hint that another fan-favourite could be set to leave the show.

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Helen George discusses her wedding dress for series finale

Loading the player...

And there's good news because although the show is finished for another year, bosses on the programme have shared an exciting announcement about how viewers can continue the Call the Midwife magic – but some were left asking the same question.

Taking to the official Instagram account, the series revealed that fans can now get their hands on the official Call the Midwife Cookbook.

"Ever watched our midwives tucking into a delicious sixties cake or a hearty Poplar meal at the Nonnatus House dinner table and felt like trying it for yourself? Well, now you can!" read the caption.

While many fans were thrilled with the news, others took to the comments section to ask when the book would be available overseas. One person wrote: "Any thoughts of releasing it in Canada?" as a second agreed: "Any options for Canada?"

Others, meanwhile, were hoping for a release Down Under: "Will we be able to buy it in Australia as well sometime soon?" wrote a third fan, as a fourth commented: "This is fantastic, when will it be available in Australia?"

Details on the book's release were shared in the caption, telling fans that the book is available to order in the UK and US now, however, no details about other territories were provided.

Call the Midwife: The Official Cookbook, £27.59, Amazon

The post continued: "We are delighted to announce the release of 'Call the Midwife: The Official Cookbook' – Fifty recipes inspired by our global hit TV series, written by author and leading food historian Annie Gray! Whether you're an amateur or an expert home cook, this cookbook will serve up authentic dishes for all skill levels.

"The ideal Mother's Day gift for that special Call the Midwife fan in your life xxx."

