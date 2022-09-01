Call the Midwife: here’s how fans can visit filming locations 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Call the Midwife has the most charming filming locations - but did you know that you are more than welcome to visit them? Find out more…

The popular BBC show’s Facebook page recently confirmed that the location tours are currently on sale, writing: "Walk in the iconic footsteps of Nurse Trixie Franklin, Sister Julienne and Dr Turner, and explore where the real drama happens! The walking tour is led by your very own costumed midwife, and is a must for any fan of our show! Simply add code: CTM25 at checkout for 25% off."

Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

So where is the set visit? Much of the show is filmed at the historic dockyard Chatham, where the town of Poplar is based. The site reads: "Along the tour, you’ll recognise the cobbled streets and buildings of ‘Poplar’ plus iconic locations such as the Grosvenor Hotel and ‘Chummy’s Hill’, where Nurse Noakes famously learnt to ride her bike.

Would you like the visit the set?

"With a picture book to help trigger your memories, you’ll see just how Neal Street Productions transform 400-year-old Chatham dockyard into to East London. The tour culminates with our exclusive Call the Midwife exhibition containing set, props and costumes." Sounds brilliant, right? Tickets start at £27 for adults.

Fans who have taken part in the tour were keen to recommend it, with one person commenting: "I've done the tour, it was amazing and I was lucky enough to be there while they were filming. Would highly recommend this tour to any call the midwife fan." Another person added: "We did this tour 3 years ago before the joys of COVID when international travel was easy and we Australians could come to old Blighty with no worries.

"We loved the tour and now every time I watch Call The Midwife or any other British show, I recognise parts of the dockyards we saw. I may have even spied a section in Downton Abbey?"

