Fans of Call the Midwife can look forward to seeing a former star of the show in her next major role – and it looks brilliant!

Jessica Raine, who played Jenny Lee in the first series of the BBC midwifery drama, will be appearing in upcoming Amazon series, The Devil's Hour, from the creators of Sherlock and Dracula, according to Deadline.

The new show, which also stars former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, sees Jessica take on the lead role of Lucy Chambers, a woman who wakes up every night between 3am and 4am during the so-called 'devil's hour'.

WATCH: Call the Midwife stars reveal they are filming Christmas special

The synopsis reads: "Lucy Chambers' eight-year-old son is withdrawn and emotionless. Her mother speaks to empty chairs. Her house is haunted by the echoes of a life that isn't her own. Now, when her name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus."

Peter, known for his stints in Doctor Who and The Thick of It, is set to play a reclusive nomad who becomes the focus of a police manhunt after developing a murderous obsession.

Jessica as Nurse Jenny in Call the Midwife

Also starring in the drama alongside Jessica and Peter is Yesterday star Meera Syal, Alex Ferns, known for his role in Chernobyl, and Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster.

Meanwhile, Starstruck actor Nikesh Patel also appears, with Thomas Dominique, Rhiannon Harper-Rafferty and John Alastair also among the cast. According to Deadline, The Devil's Hour is currently filming in the UK but there's no word yet on when fans can expect episodes.

Jessica will star alongside Peter Capaldi in the new series

Jessica only appeared in series one of Call the Midwife but her character, Nurse Jenny is missed to this day. According to reports, Jessica left the show in order to pursue film work in the United States. After appearing on the BBC drama, she went on to appear in Line of Duty, Informer and Baptiste.

