Call the Midwife finally reveals when old favourites could return The series has seen several stars come and go over the years

Call the Midwife has seen various stars grace Poplar's cobbled streets over the years, from Miranda Hart to Charlotte Ritchie.

Fans who have long called for the return of former stars might just be in luck as star of the show Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin, has spoken about the possibility of old characters coming back to Nonnatus House for the show's final ever episode.

While the drama's conclusion is a way off yet given the show was recently renewed for two further seasons, Helen shared her hopes that former stars might reprise their roles for a fitting send-off when the time comes.

Could some of these former stars be returning to the show in the future?

"We've talked about that," she told RadioTimes.com during a live Q&A.

"Wouldn't it be nice? Like at the end of Titanic, all the characters come and it's just beautiful. It would have been amazing to have everybody."

Helen added: "Look, you'll have to wait and see. But it'll be nice at some point – maybe at the end of the very, very last series – to get some of the old faces back, for sure."

Creator Heidi Thomas has previously teased the possibility of past stars returning to the show. Ahead of season ten, the writer stated that she would be keen to welcome Miranda Hart back as Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, commonly known as Chummy, in the future. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Heidi admitted: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy."

Trixie and Matthew tied the knot in the series 12 finale

During Helen's interview with RadioTimes, she also revealed her "genuine fear" about being written out of the period drama, saying "you never know" what might happen.

The mum-of-two admitted: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know.

"And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Helen - whose partner is former Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton - has starred on the show since it first premiered back in 2012. While her character, Trixie, has had her fair share of ups and downs in regards to her love life, the dramatic series 12 finale saw the nurse tie the knot with property developer Matthew Aylward.

The star marked the episode on Instagram by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps alongside the caption: "My cup runneth over. What an amazing 12 years and counting."

