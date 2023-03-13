What happened to Eleanor Bishop on NCIS?

As much as we know that a TV show that has been running for as long as NCIS has must of course see cast mates join and depart, it’s always disappointing when your favourite characters leave the show. This was particularly true of Emily Wickersham, who played Eleanor Bishop on NCIS - so what happened to her character, and why did Emily leave? Find out here…

In season 18, Bishop found herself in the middle of an investigation after she was accused of leaking documents. While initially defending herself, she eventually admitted that she had leaked the documents, and she was subsequently fired from the NCIS. However, Nick Torres realised there was much more to it than that. Watch the moment below…

As a disgraced agent, Eleanor was able to go undercover alongside Odette, who had been training Eleanor and had an upcoming mission for her. While this left the door open for Emily’s return, the actress confirmed that she wouldn’t be coming back to NCIS.

Sharing snaps from the show on Instagram, she wrote: "What a great ride it's been. This cast, this crew, are top-notch. I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to eight years now and 172 episodes later."

Emily left the show in season 18

She added: "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and 'NCIS' for including me in a part of television history."

