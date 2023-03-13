NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon sparks reaction as he reveals filming 'delay' in BTS video with Yasmine Al-Bustami The actors play Ernie and Lucy in the show

NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon loves sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the CBS drama and on Saturday, the Ernie Malik actor treated fans to a new clip of him and his co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami.

The pair, who are currently filming the latest season of the popular procedural show, were seen goofing around while sitting together in a car. Yasmine, who plays Lucy Tara, couldn't control her laughter as the two actors played with their adjustable seats.

In the caption, Jason wrote: "Have a great weekend! Here's more #ncishawaii bts of our rainy day delay."

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their delight over the clip, with one person writing: "You are all hilarious," while another added: "Jason! You are the absolute best with all your BTS content!!! Have a great weekend as well!!"

A third commented: "Jason you are so funny."

Jason and Yasmine play Ernie and Lucy on the show

Jason's post comes just a few days ahead of the show's return to CBS following a two-week hiatus.

Fans can look forward to the return of fan-favorite character Captain Joe Milius later in the season as Alex Tarrant, who plays Agent Kai Holman, teased the upcoming episode.

Sharing a snap on social media, Alex was beaming while standing next to his co-star, Enver Gjokaj. Captioning the post, he wrote: "Guess who's back? ……. Back again?? @EnverGjokaj is back …. Tell a friend… he is back he is back he is back dun nah nah nah nah @NCISHawaiiCBS #newepisode #monday #NCISHawaii."

Alex Tarrant teased the return of a fan-favorite character

Captain Joe, who last appeared in the season one finale, enjoyed an on-off romance with Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant. So, will the pair rekindle their romance? Fans will have to wait until episode 17, which airs on Monday 20 March, to find out.

In the meantime, here's the synopsis: "Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex’s acceptance into the Naval Academy."

