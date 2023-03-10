NCIS: Hawai'i's Alex Tarrant teases star's return – could it lead to romance? The actor has reunited with Enver Gjokaj, aka Captain Joe Milius

After a two-week hiatus, NCIS: Hawai'i is finally returning to our screens, and it looks like there's a big surprise in store for fans. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, actor Alex Tarrant (aka Agent Kai Holman) revealed that Enver Gjokaj is returning to the hit CBS show for episode 17 of series two, which will air on Monday 20 March.

Just over two weeks away, in the meantime, you can get a glimpse of episode 16 in the video below, which will debut on 13 March...

WATCH: NCIS: Hawai'i is back! Get a first look at season two episode 16

Loading the player...

Sharing the behind-the-scenes photo on social media, Alex couldn't have looked happier while reuniting with his co-star, Enver. Captioning the sweet snap, he wrote: "Guess who's back? ……. Back again?? @EnverGjokaj is back …. Tell a friend… he is back he is back he is back dun nah nah nah nah @NCISHawaiiCBS #newepisode #monday #NCISHawaii."

MORE: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey makes exciting career announcement

READ: NCIS: Hawai'i star Alex Tarrant pens heartfelt message to co-star Yasmine Al-Bustami

As die-hard fans will remember, Enver Gjokaj was cast as the recurring character, Navy Captain Joe Milius in 2021. Having starred in numerous episodes across seasons one and two, the character's return will certainly be an interesting one, given his on-off romance with the show's leading lady, special agent Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey).

Guess who’s back? ……. Back again?? @EnverGjokaj is back …. Tell a friend… he is back he is back he is back dun nah nah nah nah @NCISHawaiiCBS #newepisode #monday #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/FddMrpH4Go — Alex Tarrant (@AlexTarrant2) March 10, 2023

Alex shared the news on Twitter

Fans last saw Captain Joe in the series one finale, during which he and Jane had an emotional discussion about the future of their relationship. After realising that the distance between them was too much – Jane's whole life is in Hawaii while Joe is based in Washington DC – the pair decided to spend his final three days together as a couple before saying goodbye.

Captain Joe Milius will be reunited with former flame Jane Tennant in series two episode 17

So, could season two see a rekindled romance? Fingers crossed! NCIS: Hawai'i's executive producer Jan Nash previously spoke about Enver's return, telling TV Insider: "He is a super-talented guy, and he got another job, so he has not been available to us … But we are hopeful that we'll be able to see him again. We love him. Enver is a great guy. He is great as Joe Milius, we love that dynamic, so we're hopeful."

The former couple split in the season one finale as Joe was forced to return to Washington DC

As for what the episode will be about, the official synopsis reads: "Captain Milius returns to Hawai'i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they've ever encountered. Also, Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex's acceptance into the Naval Academy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.