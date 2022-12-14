NCIS' Emily Wickersham looks so different after dramatic hair transformation The former NCIS star played agent Ellie Bishop

Emily Wickersham earned herself a legion of fans during her time on NCIS – but they might struggle to recognize her after a bold change to her appearance.

The 38-year-old – who portrayed agent Ellie Bishop before her departure at the end of season 18 – has been rocking blonde hair for years, but she recently switched up her style in favor of a dramatic new hue – and she looks so different!

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared several photos of herself with her freshly dyed dark hair and new choppy bangs, and her fans went wild for her transformation.

"Do brunettes have more fun?" Emily captioned a stunning photo of herself wearing a black suit and heavy eyeliner.

"Looks really good, exotic! You look completely different from the you that I was used to seeing on NCIS...both very nice," replied one.

A second said: "You look great with dark hair." A third added: "LOVE the hair, it really suits you."

Emily's fans love her dark hair transformation

Since leaving NCIS, Emily has become a mom and delighted fans when she shared a gorgeous bikini-clad photo of her baby bump. She welcomed her first child, son Cassius, with her partner, actor James Badge Dale, on 30 December 2021.

Emily revealed she was leaving NCIS in May 2021 and announced her departure on Instagram, telling fans she was officially "hangin' [her] hat and jacket up" after starring on the show for nearly a decade.

Emily has sported blonde hair for years

"I can't say enough kind words about this group that I've had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later," she wrote.

"I've been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won't forget. Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history."

