NCIS: LA star Daniela Ruah is gearing up for her final scenes as Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS series ahead of the show coming to an end – but it seems the actress has already lined up her next project.

The star has been announced as the host of the Portuguese version of the hugely popular game show The Traitors and she took to Instagram recently to share a first-look glimpse of the new series. Check out the video below to see the seriously tense trailer!

The caption also gave fans a teaser of what's in store. "Forget everything you've ever seen. The worldwide phenomenon now arrives in Portugal! A never-before-seen format featuring Daniela Ruah's grand SIC debut. Strategy, mystery and adventure! Traitors coming soon to SIC."

Fans were loving the look of the trailer. One person wrote: "If you have Daniela Ruah, it's good." A second added: "Wish u all the best Danii !! U go girl, u are so talented and amazing." A third meanwhile said: "No way! You're presenting Traitors! Loved the UK show," as a fourth simply put: "WOW super excited."

Daniela Ruah plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA

Meanwhile the final ever episode of NCIS: LA is set to air in May and it's going to an emotional watch for fans.

The finale will be split up into two parts, which will air on its usual Sunday slots on May 14 and May 21, and the latter will also feature a finale send-off to air right after the very last episode, which will reflect on its run and bittersweet ending.

NCIS: LA is ending in May

Titled A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, the one-hour farewell special is set to be hosted by Kevin Frazier, who is known for co-hosting Entertainment Tonight.

It will feature old and new interviews with the cast members and plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the last 14 years.

