NCIS: LA star LL Cool J opens up about the show's 'surprising' finale The long-running NCIS spin-off will air its finale on May 21

After fourteen years, NCIS: Los Angeles – the first and longest-running spin-off of the famous police drama – is coming to an end, after fourteen years and 300 episodes.

While fans have been emotional about its approaching conclusion, its star LL Cool J, while emotional himself, maintains they don't have to worry that the finale will disappoint them.

The actor, who has played Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna since the beginning of the show in 2009, opened up about wrapping up the series, and feeling happy with how it all turned out.

Speaking with People, he reflected: "You know, I mean, this is 14 years later," adding: "Normally they'll be like, 'All right, that's an episode wrap,' but this was an episode wrap, a show wrap and a series wrap. It was big and felt big, but it felt like we accomplished something."

However overwhelming an ending as big as this one can be, and there's definitely "melancholiness on some levels," he still feels pride in the show's fourteen-year run.

It's a "huge accomplishment," he says, and that: "It's like winning crazy Super Bowls or something."

The actor stars as Sam Hanna

The rapper, whose real name is James Todd Smith, also opened up about his approach to filming the two-part finale, which will air on May 21.

He confessed that to keep up some element of surprise, he actually didn't read his final script until he was actually filming it. "I actually backed off it, you know what I'm saying?" he revealed, adding: "I played it scene by scene, and I let it surprise me a little bit."

The NCIS: LA cast recently celebrated the show's fourteen-year run at a wrap party

His co-star Chris O'Donnell also revealed that the element of surprise will translate off of the screen for viewers as much as it did for the cast, and he explained to the outlet: "It wasn't what I expected, but I felt it was very appropriate."

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9pm EST on CBS.

