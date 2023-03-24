Good Morning Britain reveals new permanent TV presenter to join Susanna Reid Martin Lewis is now a permanent presenter on the breakfast show

Martin Lewis has officially signed as a permanent TV presenter on Good Morning Britain following his debut on the show in 2021. Joining Susanna Reid on the ITV breakfast programme, the money-saving expert is scheduled to appear on GMB across various Wednesdays this year. Announcing the shake-up in a press release, Good Morning Britain stated that Martin and Susanna will continue to "hold politicians to account and ask the questions the public want answered."

WATCH: Martin Lewis makes TV debut on Good Morning Britain

Loading the player...

Responding to the news, Martin said: "To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility. It's a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it's nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

MORE: Susanna Reid drops hint about joining I'm A Celebrity line-up

READ: Susanna Reid 'emotional' as she opens up about 'painful' loss of former colleague

"The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I'm hopeful the solution we've come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid's brilliant journalism, is one the show's viewers will welcome."

Martin Lewis will appear on Good Morning Britain on various Wednesdays this years

Susanna Reid has also expressed her delight at the news. "Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost of living crisis," she said. "Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account. I can't wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GM."

Susanna Reid "can't wait" to welcome Martin as a permanent presenter

After sharing the news on his Instagram account, Martin was quickly congratulated by his 853k followers. "Congratulations Martin, the Nation's National Treasure," replied one. "Excellent news…you will get right to the heart of the matter, as always," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Uncle Martin on our screens on a regular basis is absolutely a thing to smile about!"

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins also shared her excitement, writing: "Great news!!" with clapping emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.