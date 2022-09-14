GMB's Martin Lewis overcome with emotion as Susanna Reid forced to host alone The financial journalist held back tears

Good Morning Britain star Martin Lewis was overcome with emotion on Wednesday's show during coverage of the Queen's death, leaving Susanna Reid to briefly front the programme alone following an ad break.

The two hosts were discussing the late monarch's upcoming funeral on Monday, which will see Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin, the same way they did for their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral 25 years ago.

The conversation triggered Martin's personal grief as explained that he lost his own mother when he was just 11 years old. She tragically passed after a collision with a lorry while she was out horse-riding.

Martin said: "I wasn't going to say on air but it resonates very powerfully with me as someone who lost his mother at the same age as Harry in a road accident.

"I find it very difficult to watch. Thank goodness I wasn't forced to walk behind. I didn't even go. It does bring back some," he said as he became emotional.

"You carry on," he told Susanna, who sympathetically responded: "I know, Martin. I think, when events like this happen that are so public, they are very triggering of private grief and we totally understand."

Martin became emotional on Wednesday's show

When the programme returned from the break, Martin was absent from his chair, leaving Susanna to front the show alone for a few moments.

GMB has been covering news surrounding the Queen's death since it was announced on Thursday and even aired a special three-and-a-half-hour programme on Saturday.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon and later that evening, King Charles III gave a televised address in which he called the day "a moment of the greatest sadness".

He added: "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

