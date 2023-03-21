GMB star Susanna Reid celebrates major career milestone

Susanna Reid is celebrating 20 years on breakfast television. Congratulations, Susanna!

The journalist has been on our screens for over two decades and Good Morning Britain is set to mark the achievement.

Taking to its official Instagram page, the show shared a photo of Susanna alongside the caption: "We're celebrating @susannareid100's 20 years on breakfast TV." The programme's team also added a poll to the Instagram Story, encouraging followers to 'Ask Susanna a question'.

Susanna celebrates 20 years on breakfast television this year

While Susanna made her TV debut back in 2000 when she presented her first national news bulletin on BBC News, she didn't make her first appearance on breakfast television until 2003 when she joined BBC Breakfast.

The mum-of-three was a weekend presenter on the programme alongside Charlie Stayt, before landing her role as a main host, replacing Sian Williams upon her exit in 2012, and joining the late Bill Turnbull on the sofa.

The now-52-year-old held that role until her departure in 2014, when she left to front rival breakfast programme, Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan joined the show the following year and co-hosted alongside Susanna until his dramatic exit in 2021 following controversy over comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview.

Susanna joined BBC Breakfast in 2003

Susanna has since hosted alongside several presenters including Ed Balls, Martin Lewis and Richard Madeley. When asked by Lorraine Kelly if she enjoys working with an array of hosts during an interview on the Scottish star's show last year, Susanna replied: "I do. As the late, great Bruce Forsyth would say, they are all my favourites because to me it's important.

She continued: "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."

Susanna, who will celebrate a decade on the programme next year, has often been recognised for her journalism work and was even nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year category at the Royal Television Society Awards this year. While she lost out to the BBC's Clive Myrie, she still took the opportunity to thank the show's crew. Watch the video below to see her tribute…

WATCH: Susanna Reid pays heartfelt tribute to GMB crew as she announces disappointing news

