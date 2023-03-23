Susanna Reid drops hint about joining I'm A Celebrity line-up Could the GMB star be heading into the jungle?

Susanna Reid has said "never say never" to joining the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up.

The Good Morning Britain star revealed that she wouldn't rule out signing up for the popular ITV programme, which sees a group of celebs live in extreme conditions in a campsite located in the Australian jungle. See what she said in the clip below…

WATCH: Susanna Reid drops hint about joining I'm A Celebrity

Loading the player...

In a video posted to GMB's official Instagram account, Susanna marked 20 years of hosting breakfast television by answering a series of questions posed by fans.

When asked if she would ever partake in I'm A Celeb, she responded: "Never say never!"

The reality show, which is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and usually airs from November each year, sees 11 or 12 famous faces partake in a series of challenges while living together in a jungle camp in New South Wales, Australia.

Encouraging Susanna to sign up for the show in the comments section, one person wrote: "Susanna for the jungle yes please!! She would win!"

Susanna marked 20 years on breakfast television on Wednesday

Susanna celebrated two decades on breakfast television on Wednesday's edition of the ITV morning programme.

While looking back at her career, Susanna thanked her various colleagues who have presented alongside her over the years, including the late Bill Turnbull, who passed away from prostate cancer last year.

"As I look back at 20 years of breakfast telly, I'd just like to say thanks to everybody else who's been involved on the journey along the way," said the journalist. "You don't do this alone on breakfast telly."

Susanna said Bill Turnbull's death "remains very painful"

Turning to her co-host Ed Balls, she said: "It's fantastic to have you here," before a photo of her and Bill, with whom she co-hosted BBC Breakfast, flashed up on the screen.

"Obviously, it's very emotional to see Bill because we've lost him and that still remains very painful," she said. "He taught me everything I know about presenting."

