Susanna Reid 'emotional' as she opens up about 'painful' loss of former colleague The Good Morning Britain star reflected on her TV career

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid was feeling "emotional" on Wednesday morning as she reflected on her former BBC Breakfast colleague Bill Turnbull's death.

The journalist was looking back at her 20-year career on breakfast television during Wednesday's show when she spoke about Bill, who sadly passed away last year. Watch the clip below to see what she said…

WATCH: Susanna Reid 'emotional' as she discusses 'painful' loss of former colleague

Reflecting on her career, she began: "As I look back at 20 years of breakfast telly, I'd just like to say thanks to everybody else who's been involved on the journey along the way. You don't do this alone on breakfast telly."

Turning to her co-host Ed Balls, she said: "It's fantastic to have you here," before a photo of her and Bill flashed up on the screen.

"Obviously, it's very emotional to see Bill because we've lost him and that still remains very painful," she said. "He taught me everything I know about presenting."

This isn't the first time that Susanna has spoken about losing Bill in recent weeks. Back in February, the mum-of-three welcomed former BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin onto the show and the pair reminisced about their time on the current affairs programme, which they both hosted for several years alongside Bill.

Susanna said Bill's death "still remains very painful"

"I miss him all the time, actually," Susanna admitted. "There are times when I want to message him because of something that's happened and I'm not able to do that."

Louise added: "I miss him a lot, we had amazing times. He was a fantastic journalist with such a naughty sense of humour."

Bill passed away at the age of 66 in August last year. A statement released at the time revealed that he died "peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family" following a "challenging and committed fight" with prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Susanna celebrated 20 years hosting breakfast television on Wednesday

Susanna began her career at BBC Breakfast in 2003 and initially hosted alongside Charlie Stayt on the weekend before joining Bill for the weekday slot.

The TV star left the programme in 2014 to front rival show Good Morning Britain.

