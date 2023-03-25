Jane Fonda says Jennifer Lopez 'never apologized' after Monster-In-Law slap scene The iconic scene in Monster-in-Law saw Jane and JLo slapping each other for real

Jane Fonda has shared her memories of the iconic slap scene with Jennifer Lopez in Monster-In-Law - and revealed that she doesn't believe Jennifer ever "apologized" for leaving a cut "across my eyebrow".

Jane was joined by best friend Lily Tomlin on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss their new film Moving On, but Drew asked her about the iconic 2005 film - Jane's return to filmmaking after a 17-year break - and the actress recalled: "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me."

"Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow," Jane continued, and as you can see in the video below, Jane then alleges Jennifer "neverr apologized"!

As the audience laughed, Drew covered her face in horror - but Jennifer remembers it differently, as in a 2020 YouTube video where she shared her memories of the film, she revealed: "I was so afraid to hurt Jane Fonda.

"But she went for it on one of those slaps and so we just kept slapping each other until we stopped and the scene took on a life of its own."

Jennifer recalled it differently

"After, Jane had a blood blister at the top of her eye, and my nail went up into her eye, and I was mortified, I was just like, 'Oh I am so sorry.' She didn't care. She is such a gangster [expletive]," she said fondly.

Monster-in-Law follows Viola (played by Jane), who plots to stop her son Kevin from marrying Charlie Cantilini (Lopez). On the day of the wedding, Viola shows up in a white gown which leads to the physical exchange.

