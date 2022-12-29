Jennifer Lopez kicks off countdown to new movie in a wedding gown The On the Floor singer is making waves on-screen again

Jennifer Lopez is making her return to movies in big ways, having worked on several film projects over the past couple of years.

And soon after tying the knot with husband Ben Affleck in July 2022, the actress is donning a wedding gown once again, although this time with a different leading man.

She'll be wearing white once again for the movie Shotgun Wedding, which is slated for a 27 January, 2023 release, and she'll be starring opposite Josh Duhamel.

The star kicked off a 30-day countdown to the movie on her Instagram Stories with a promotional still from the movie.

It features her in a sheer white wedding gown featuring a layered corseted bodice and a lace skirt, lying in the sand with her hair flying about, with Josh sitting beside her in his own messy black and white suit.

The movie's official description reads: "Darcy and Tom get their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple get cold feet but suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

Jennifer kicked off the countdown to her movie Shotgun Wedding

It continues: "The couple must work together to save their loved ones if they don't end up killing each other first."

Ryan Reynolds was originally cast in the lead role of Tom before being replaced by Armie Hammer, who then dropped out after allegations of abuse against him surfaced in January 2021.

Apart from looking forward to her new release, Jennifer is spending time celebrating the holidays with her new husband and their blended families.

The movie comes months after her own wedding to Ben Affleck

They even recently threw a Christmas party for their friends and family members, with the main attraction being a gingerbread house that sported the names of all their kids with the couple.

