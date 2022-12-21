Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda shares exciting news ahead of special day The Hollywood star has plenty to celebrate this week

It's been a busy week for Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda as she rings in two major milestones. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the Hollywood actress released the first look for Book Club: The Next Chapter, which also stars her good friends Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen – and on top of that, she's celebrating her 85th birthday!

After posting the sequel's official trailer on social media, Jane's two million followers were quick to share their delight at the news, with one writing: "Soooo excited. Favourite actresses all in one movie!!!!"

"Amazing. The gang is back together. (All we need is a Dolly cameo)" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "I'm ready for this RIGHT NOW. I can't get enough of my girls I was distraught Grace & Frankie ended."

According to the movie's official synopsis, the highly-anticipated sequel "follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls' trip they never had. When things go off the trails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure." We can't wait for its release in May 2023!

The first film was originally released in 2018

As for Jane's 85th birthday – which falls on Wednesday 21 December – a day before the trailer for Book Club 2 was released, the actress's organisation, Jane Fonda Climate PAC, told fans how they could join in with her upcoming celebrations.

The heartwarming post read:

"All of our hard work is only possible with the support of all of you, & @JaneFonda's leadership. On Jane's 85th birthday the @janefondaclimatepac team wants to show our appreciation. Add your name to our digital birthday card & we'll share all of your messages with Jane: JanePAC.com/Birthday."

Fans have also been wishing Jane a happy birthday

In response, fans also shared their birthday wishes in the comments.

"Happy birthday, dear Jane! Thank you so much for your talent, activism and example in all stages of your beautiful life, and for being an inspiration for us all!!!" responded one.

"Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Ms. Fonda. You have made your life meaningful and have made a difference. Your voice is heard," shared a second.

