Jane Fonda and star-studded cast star in new movie inspired by Tom Brady The movie's plot sounds hilarious

Just over two months since announcing that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and starting chemotherapy, Jane Fonda is back to work.

MORE: Jane Fonda shares exciting Grace and Frankie news

The star is ready to get back on the screen, and is making a comeback alongside some of her good friends and co-stars, her Grace & Frankie and 9 to 5 partner Lily Tomlin, plus Sally Fields, and Rita Moreno.

What's more, not only does the new film have a star-studded cast, also including Billy Porter, Food Network icon Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin, but it's also inspired by none other than Tom Brady!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announce season seven release

MORE: Jane Fonda shares update on health following cancer diagnosis

Titled 80 for Brady, the upcoming film is "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play," and is set to premiere on 3 February.

Speaking with People Magazine, Lily explained: "I'd seen a video of one of the women getting a call from Tom Brady to tell her that her grandson had pitched the idea to his agent and he was so taken with the story he was going to make a movie about their adventure."

Tom himself approves of the hilarious and heartwarming story turned movie, and is a producer for the project, which has Paramount Pictures behind it.

Jane and Lily have been friends and co-stars for over four decades

Jane and Lily have been friends and co-stars for several decades, first starring in the iconic 9 to 5 alongside Dolly Parton in 1980, and they recently concluded a seven season run on Grace & Frankie.

MORE: Jane Fonda, 84, shares heartbreaking cancer diagnosis with fans

MORE: Jane Fonda's former $8.5million home will take your breath away – full tour

"Seven years with Lily on Grace and Frankie wasn't enough," said the longtime actress and activist.

Jane first opened up about her cancer diagnosis on 2 September

Speaking of working with Tom, she had nothing but praise for the star, saying: "He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible – humble?"

Her co-star also said: "He looks like a big, beautiful 20-year-old whom I'm going to see play homecoming in his sophomore year," adding that: "He's actually 40ish, which is a bit mind-boggling; he's the quarterback, and he is my son."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.