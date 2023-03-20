Ben Affleck announces exciting news involving Jennifer Lopez amid big change to family life The couple have gone from newlyweds to collaborators

It seems in marrying Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck not only gained a wife, but also an actress for his movies!

The actor has been promoting his upcoming film Air, which he directed and stars in, produced in collaboration with Matt Damon, who also stars in the biopic about Sonny Vaccaro and Nike co-founder Phil Knight and how Michael Jordan became the face of the brand.

The film marks their very first project from their newly founded production company, Artists Equity, and not only are they already working on their second project, but they have also called in "a favor" from none other than J.Lo herself, who her husband says has been "a joy" to work with.

WATCH: JLo and Ben Affleck argue at the Grammy's: but what did they say?

Loading the player...

MORE: Jennifer Lopez covers up in tiny towel in rare post-shower clip

The acting and producing duo confirmed during an appearance on CBS News that the multi-hyphenate will be the star of their next big project. The couple have a lot of projects on their plate as of late, as they recently moved into a new house together.

Sharing details of the movie in the works, Ben said: "We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's revelation about her twins' different lives and personalities will surprise you

However, he wasn't so forthcoming at first about confirming his wife was also a part of the project. When asked about the rumors of her participation, he attempted to keep it under wraps, simply saying: "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice."

The couple were recently on the hunt for a new home

He eventually relented though, confirming: "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez teases exciting news in new selfie amid upcoming change with Ben Affleck

MORE: Jennifer Lopez looks fantastic with a new bold hairstyle in salon selfie

Once he confirmed the news, he couldn't help but gush over his wife, and even cheekily admitted: "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is."

Ben showed up in support of his own wife's projects recently at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding

Ben then detailed what a major perk it was to get to work with his wife, endearingly adding: "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."

He further said: "Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.