Eurovision star Sonia takes HELLO! on a tour around Liverpool ahead of the 2023 final

Bubbly singer and West End star Sonia has taken HELLO! around Liverpool, ahead of the 2023 Eurovision final taking place there on May 13th. And for the 52-year-old entertainer, it's a dream come true. This year marks the 30th anniversary of her entry into the legendary singing competition, when she came second, and she has always wanted the world-famous show to be staged in her hometown.

"I am super excited," she tells us in an exclusive shoot and interview. "When I competed in 1993, I always said to everyone that if I won, we had to bring it back to Liverpool. Now it’s 30 years later and my dream has come true. It's amazing for the city and it’s only right that it was chosen because Liverpool's musical heritage alone is just unbelievable. The whole place is buzzing now, everyone is so excited. It's going to be unreal."

And what does Sonia, who was one of the faces of the bid for Liverpool to be chosen as Eurovision's location, think of this year's entry, Mae Muller? "She is down with the kids, she has got that vibe going on, she is young, she is cute and attractive and I like the tune - it's really catchy. If I could give her any advice it would be to stay as calm as possible – you have got less than three minutes to get your performance across the camera and connect with the people at home..."

A talented performer from a young age, Sonia attended drama school at the age of eight and signed her first record deal after approaching music producer Pete Waterman when he came to Liverpool. She scored a string of number ones hits and was flown all over the world to perform. By her side throughout has been her husband Mark Moses. The couple first started dating when they were just 16 after Sonia starred in a short production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat alongside his brother. Now her tour manager, the pair married in 1998 and have a 12-year-old daughter, Gracie. "We laugh so much," she says. "He is my soulmate and we are still very much in love; I think he is gorgeous. I just rely on him so much. and he is the best dad ever to Gracie. I don’t think I could have coped in this job without him – he has just been amazing."

