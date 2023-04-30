Exclusive: Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Neil Jones reveal they're swapping baby tips

There's a buzz of excitement in the air when HELLO! joins the dance stars of Strictly Come Dancing during rehearsals for their The Professionals UK tour. "It's always so much fun when we all come together like this," says Karen Hauer, taking a break for our exclusive chat.

Strictly's longest-reigning professional dancer, who joined the show in 2012, has been reunited with her co-stars – Gorka Márquez, Neil Jones, Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Vito Coppola, Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu – and tells us: "We're like brothers and sisters."

The close-knit cast have been leaning on each other more than ever after the passing of former Strictly head judge Len Goodman at the age of 78 on 22 April, following a diagnosis of bone cancer. Karen echoes their sentiments when she says: "He was a gentleman on the ballroom and off and an inspiration to all of us dancers as a judge and as a human being. From the moment I met Len, he was warm and caring and he made me feel right at home in Strictly," she adds.

Karen's love of dancing has spilt over into her personal life – she has been teaching her new husband Jordan Wyn-Jones to dance. "Bless him, he's a three!" she says, giving Jordan, whom she married in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! last summer, a Strictly score out of ten. When it comes to the action at the rehearsals, however, it's tens all round.

As world class dancers at the top of their game, the talented cast of professionals are determined to make this year's tour the best it can be – and promise audiences are in for a treat. The show brings together unrivalled choreography, stunning costumes and sparkling sets, with 35 performances across the country, from the Bonus Arena in Hull to the London Palladium. "It's bigger and better this year," Luba tells us, while Nikita adds: "We are the best entertainment show on television and we owe it to the audience to create something special; to give back all of the love that they give to us throughout the whole season."

In between rehearsals, Gorka has been sharing parenting tips with Neil, who last month exclusively announced in HELLO! that he and his partner, Love Island contestant Chyna Mills, are engaged and expecting their first child. Meanwhile Gorka, who is dad to daughter, Mia, three, with his radio presenter fiancée Gemma Atkinson, is looking forward to the arrival of their second child – a baby boy – this year. "Me and Gorka have been talking a lot and joking around about different things," Neil tells us. "You know: 'How did you cope with this?' or: 'What are you doing with this?' But also [comparing] different things for Chyna with what Gemma's been through, so that's been brilliant. It was the hardest secret to keep," he adds, while Dianne chimes in with: "We couldn't be more excited – Auntie Di!"

"We are very excited," says Gorka. "Every pregnancy is different. With Mia, it was more relaxed and with the little boy, he's kicking a lot more and moving more. Mia is so excited. She's such a caring little girl," he adds, proudly.

The tour preparation is now well under way, but it also won't be long until the cast gets into Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 series – rehearsals usually start in the summer. Jowita lifted the coveted Glitterball winners' trophy last year, with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin, and says: "I still can’t believe it, to be honest. For me, it’s great to win, but I always believe that the most important thing is the relationship you build with your celebrity partner; the relationship you build with all the celebrities – with all the pros. It's just a big family and that will always stay in your heart, not the winning part," she continues, adding with a smile: "But don't get me wrong, it’s great!" The cast are so close they are "constantly messaging each other" on a group chat, she tells us, while the women also have a group for themselves – "for the gossip".

After the tour finishes, the dancers will be able to take a well-deserved break before rehearsals for Strictly start. Nikita is planning a trip to India, while Luba has a poignant trip on the horizon: seeing her parents for the first time in four years. Vito is heading off on a top-secret project in Italy, telling us: "I can’t really talk about it, but fingers crossed," and Carlos is looking forward to a retreat in a forest: "Ten days of meditation, ten hours a day. I'm really looking forward to it."Karen will also be spending time outdoors, celebrating her first wedding anniversary on 7 June in an unusual style. "Jordan will be doing a world record," she says. "He's going to be walking from Glasgow to Brighton and then riding his bike back – three times! I'm going to go and walk with him on our anniversary and bring the dogs along. So, I’m probably going to be camping with him on the side of the road!"

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour From 2 - 31 May. For tickets, visit:strictlytheprofessionals.com

Photography: MARC BRENNER